China’s ZTE says US sanctions have crippled operations Shanghai, May 10, 2018 (AFP) - Chinese telecom giant ZTE said its major operations had “ceased” following last month’s US ban on American sales of critical technology to the company, raising the possibility of its collapse.

The firm’s products depended on American chips and other components and is unable to continue operating without key supplies.

“Major operating activities of the company have ceased” as a result of the US decision, it said in a filing Wednesday.

ZTE, which makes telecoms equipment and handsets, is still “actively communicating” with the US side “to facilitate the modification or reversal” of the ban and “forge a positive outcome“, the filing said. US officials imposed the seven-year ban last month after ZTE allegedly made false statements regarding its settlement of a case involving the illegal sale of goods to Iran and North Korea.