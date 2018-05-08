Tourism into KwaZulu-Natal is set to receive a boost with the announcement on Tuesday that British Airways will begin flying three times weekly direct from London Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Durban.

The flights will start from October 29. The service will be the only non-stop link between Europe and Durban‚ BA said‚ and will be operated by the airline’s newest aircraft‚ the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The aircraft will arrive at King Shaka International in the morning and land back at Heathrow in the evening.

Return fares from Durban will start from R11‚679.

The introduction of the flights mean that residents of KwaZulu-Natal will no longer have to travel from Durban to Johannesburg to catch a flight to the UK‚ and potentially offers a direct route into the province for travellers from Europe.

Approximately 10‚000 passengers currently fly indirectly between Durban and London via Johannesburg. The joint announcement was made in Durban on Tuesday morning by the KZN MEC for Economic Development‚ Tourism and Environmental Affairs‚ Sihle Zikalala‚ and British Airways at a breakfast ahead of Africa’s Tourism Indaba.