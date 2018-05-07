The MTN Group today announced the appointment of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to its board as an independent non-executive directors.

Swazi Tshabalala‚ current executive director of consulting and investment holding company Barbican Advisory Group‚ was also appointed in the same capacity.

Both appointments are effective from June 1.

“As we continue to steer our business into a new trajectory of execution excellence‚ I believe their arrival will further enrich the diversity and experience of the board‚” said Phuthuma Nhleko‚ chairman of MTN Group.

The company said in a statement that Tshabalala and Jonas bring extensive board and senior management experience to their new roles‚ having served on numerous boards in the private and public sectors over many years.

Jonas‚ 58‚ holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Sociology from Vista University and a Higher Diploma in Education from Rhodes University. He served as deputy finance minister from 2014 to 2017.

Before his appointment to national government‚ Jonas played a key leadership role in the Eastern Cape. He served as a Member of the Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Finance‚ as well as Economic Development‚ Environmental Affairs and Tourism in the province.