Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday urged Sibanye-Stillwater to take extra care during operations after a fatal accident at one of its mines.

"Mineral Resources Minister Mr Gwede Mantashe extends his condolences to the families and friends of workers at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Driefontein operations‚ who lost their lives after they were trapped underground following a seismic event at the mine yesterday‚" the department said in a statement.

"The gold sector has seen an increase in fatalities this year‚ with Sibanye-Stillwater as one of the main contributors. This suggests that greater attention be paid to issues of safety‚ particularly the protection of the lives of workers‚ as opposed to the insistence of chasing production."

Four miners died at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine outside Johannesburg after a seismic event‚ the company said on Friday.