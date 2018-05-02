Paramount Group in talks to boost Saudi arms industry

South African defence company Paramount Group is in talks with the Saudi Arabia government to establish production facilities in the kingdom, its chairman said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia, one of the world’s largest arms buyers, is seeking international partners to develop its manufacturing capabilities with the aim of producing half of its required military equipment domestically by 2030.

“We are in negotiations with various governments in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, with a view to transferring technology and establishing production in those countries,” Paramount Group Chairman Ivor Ichikowitz told Reuters at a conference in Abu Dhabi.

Saudi Arabia has been fighting a costly war in Yemen since 2015 in support of the internationally recognised government against the armed Houthi movement.

Ichikowitz declined to disclose what the privately held defence company was in talks to manufacture in Saudi Arabia but said the kingdom would be a focus for the group over the next couple of years.