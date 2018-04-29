French tycoon blames prejudice for Africa corruption charges

French industrialist Vincent Bollore went on the offensive Sunday over the corruption charges brought against him over his business dealings in Africa, claiming the case was rooted in prejudice about the continent.

In an opinion article in French weekly Le Journal du Dimanche the head of the Bollore Group, who was charged in connection with the awarding of two lucrative port concessions in West Africa, said the continent was wrongfully portrayed in France as a “land of misrule, even corruption“.

“People imagine heads of state deciding by themselves to award huge contracts to unscrupulous investors.” Investigating magistrates on Thursday charged the 66-year-old over allegations that his group’s communications arm undercharged the presidents of Guinea and Togo for work on their election campaigns as sweeteners for contracts to operate Conakry port and Lome port.

Defending himself against the claims, Bollore wrote: “Who could imagine that a few hundred thousand euros in spending on communications, which were accounted for in a transparent manner... determined hundreds of millions of euros in investment in port operations that require significant technical know-how, obtained through international tenders?“ Bollore, one of France’s most powerful businessmen, sits at the head of a sprawling business empire with revenues of 18.3 billion euros ($22.4 billion) in 2017 and interests in everything from construction and logistics to media, advertising and agriculture.