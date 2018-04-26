Companies in dollar billionaire and former Steinhoff chairperson Christo Wiese’s Titan Group are suing Steinhoff for R59-billion.

Titan Group served summons on Steinhoff International Holdings (Pty) Ltd‚ which is registered in South Africa‚ and Steinhoff International Holdings NV‚ which is registered in the Netherlands.

They claim an agreement they entered into with Steinhoff International Holdings (Pty) Limited in 2015 was cancelled. In line with the agreement‚ the Titan Group subscribed for shares in Steinhoff after it acquired Pepkor Limited.

“They now claim repayment of the subscription amount‚” a statement from the Titan Group issued on Thursday read.

The second claim is for the capital injection into Steinhoff in 2016 to meet its debt obligations when it bought Mattress Firm in the United States.