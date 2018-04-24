Nomthandazo Mabanga started with a salon and now owns construction firm

Nomthandazo Mabanga is chasing her dream of building an empire.

When she was aged 23, Mabanga resigned from her job as a brand ambassador to start her own business.

"I started my business from nothing and I worked hard to build my salon. I later ventured into retail until I earned myself a boutique," she said.

Her business La Chic Labro Boutique is at East Point shopping centre (East Rand Mall) in Boksburg.

"My passion for beauty ignited a spark within me, leading me to enrol at the L'Oreal international institute. I started to travel the world, exploring."

Mabanga, 31, sources her range internationally. Not only does she supply individual clients but also small, upcoming businesses.

"I believe I have the task to use my skills and talents to uplift other women as they strive to fulfil their businesses.