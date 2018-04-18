Trudi Makhaya in Ramaphosa's A-team

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this week appointed the youngest economic adviser in the history of the highest office in the land.

According to her bio, Trudi Makhaya, 40, from Leboneng in Hammanskraal, is a writer, economist and entrepreneur. She has one child.

Makhaya holds an MBA and an MSc in development economics from Oxford University, where she studied as a Rhodes Scholar.

She further holds an MCom in economics, Honours degree in economics and a BCom in law and economics. In 2015, she founded an advisory firm focused on competition policy and entrepreneurship.