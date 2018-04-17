Imperial CEO Mark Lamberti has resigned from the board of Business Leadership SA (BLSA)‚ following his resignation from the Eskom board.

This comes in the wake of the recent ruling in the High Court in Pretoria that found he had discriminated against a former employee.

BLSA chairman Jabu Mabuza said in a statement on Monday: "BLSA members are committed to playing their part in creating a South Africa of increasing prosperity for all and to delivering economic growth‚ transformation and inclusion‚ amongst others‚ by encouraging and empowering senior black leadership."

In the context of the court ruling‚ Mabuza added that the board appreciated Lamberti's apology. Lamberti was BLSA's longest-serving director.