A luta continua‚ as heritage group fights to save 1764 warehouse

A group that has spent seven years fighting to save an 18th-century Cape Town building has won the latest skirmish.

Habitat Council CEO Marie-Lou Roux‚ who led the battle to save the Martin Melck warehouse in Strand Street‚ died in September 2017‚ aged 86. But president Diek van der Zel said the battle would continue.

Cape Town High Court judge Judith Cloete delivered a judgment on Tuesday which allows The Habitat Council to appeal against a City of Cape Town mayoral committee decision in 2015 that development of the 1764 building can go ahead.

Van der Zel said lawyers would be instructed to apply for a judicial review in the hope that plans for a four-storey office block on top of the warehouse can be thwarted.