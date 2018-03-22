WATCH | Questions you need to answer to clinch a potential funder

How sustainable is your business for potential funders to be interested in it?

This is the question that every business looking for funding needs to ask themselves before applying for funding.

Kumaran Padayache speaks to Innate Investment Solutions CEO Lynette Ntuli about her business structure and how she can improve her clients payment plan for a better chance at getting funding.

It is important to learn and know more about what makes potential funders interested in your business and how to improve your business records and clients payment plan for funders to see a long term sustainable business that they would like to invest in.