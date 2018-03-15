Unauthorised debit orders a rising menace

A debit order that is not authorised is fraud.

Ombudsman for Banking Services (OBS) Reana Steyn said that she had been flooded with complaints related to unauthorised debit orders.

“We have started reporting it as its own line item in our complaints statistics,” Steyn said.

Steyn said four years ago these complaints would be part of current accounts, but now it is a stand-alone item with its own metrics.

“What is really disturbing is the loss of income to banking customers and the emotional turmoil that it causes.”

Steyn advised that should you suspect any unlawful transactions, you should contact your bank immediately.