Banks not fixing debit mess

Two individuals affected by unauthorised debit orders have struggled to sort out the problem with their banks.

Gugulethu Gumede, of Naledi in Soweto, said banks should have made unauthorised debit orders an unfair business practice years ago.

"A number of people have lost more than a R1000 because we do not question the debit of small amounts such as R99," Gumede said.

"We think these are related to bank charges when they are not."

Often customers have to go into a bank branch to reverse the debit orders, which is a frustrating process.

Gumede has since changed banks as she feels her bank was not helpful.