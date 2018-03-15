Banks differ on scam transactions

South Africa's four big banks each have a different method of resolving unauthorised debit orders.

Doug Hardie, head of client services and risk at Nedbank Retail Banking, said it was the client's duty to put a stop to payments on disputed amounts and then approach the service provider to block them.

"Unfortunately, the bank has no way of cancelling these debit order instructions and the client needs to take this up with the service provider."

He said with regards to recent reports of industry-wide unauthorised debit orders, Nedbank encouraged clients to check their bank statements regularly and report any anomalies to the bank as soon as these were detected to stop further occurrences.

Hardie said they rely on the client to notify the bank of these unauthorised transactions, and to place a stop payment at branches or through other channels available.

He said if a client can demonstrate that the debit order was fraudulent, Nedbank will reverse the related fees.

"Each case will be viewed according to its merit."

Sibusiso Ngwenya, the head of pricing at Absa, said banks have started taking action against users who submit fraudulent debit orders, with two successful convictions thus far.