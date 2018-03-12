The Western Cape’s housing market is set to underperform in 2018 and Gauteng’s may be improving‚ according to FNB’s Property Barometer report.

The annual report reveals home-buying patterns in the country‚ indicating migration patterns in various provinces.

“While much inter-provincial repeat home-buyer migration is driven by economic opportunity‚ we believe that it has increasingly been due to a greater search for ‘quality of life’ or ‘lifestyle’ by the country’s higher income people. This includes a significant number of working people who have the financial and increasingly the technological means to work remotely from their place of employment‚ or away from their business or their client base‚ and relocate across the country in search of greater quality of life‚” the report reads.

Retirees are also moving from major metros to coastal or rural areas.

“The Western Cape Province has over the past decade or so been benefiting from this search for quality of life‚ having managed to successfully brand itself as a great ‘lifestyle’ province‚ in addition to being one which has been relatively well run at provincial government level‚ as well as at local government level in many districts‚ including most notably the City of Cape Town Metro.”

However‚ the drought that has been plaguing the Mother City in recent years and the subsequent water crisis it has brought on meant that the region’s popularity dwindled.

Professor Patrick Bond from Wits University explains that local officials need to adapt their policies to include possible natural disasters.