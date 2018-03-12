“We do not get involved in the relationship between a bank and its clients‚” a visibly annoyed Kganyago said.

“The colour of money is red‚ it’s green‚ it’s yellow‚ it’s blue. If you apply for a banking licence and you are taking deposits‚ you will be supervised in terms of the Banks Act irrespective of who owns you.”

Kganyago said VBS had had “increasing liquidity challenges” over the past 18 months‚ because the board of directors and executive management had failed to manage its “rapid” growth.

He said increasing deposits from municipalities grew the bank. He said the problems were “exacerbated by the termination of other sizeable deposits and the inability to source sufficient funding timeously”.

“It was highly risky for VBS to take sizeable municipal deposits that were short-term and lend them out long-term.” Kganyago said all deposits under R50 000 were guaranteed.