In 1988‚ Rodgers Mngomezulu took a job that many people take for granted.

But decades later he has beaten some of the best and the brightest in the land and been rewarded for his efforts.

On Friday‚ Mngomezulu was announced as the overall winner in the fifth edition of the Batho Pele Awards in Boksburg‚ Ekurhuleni. He also scooped another prize for being the general worker of the year.

As the best public servant of the year‚ Mngomezulu beat financial managers‚ medical practitioners and other highly skilled government workers.

He received his award from the Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration Chana Pilane-Majake. Mngomezulu‚ 60‚ of Bushbuckridge‚ is a general worker in the Mpumalanga department of agriculture‚ rural development and administration.

His job is to fix tractors‚ bulldozers‚ excavators‚ dump trucks and water tanks. He started as a tractor driver but later began to fix all sorts of equipment at the department. He picked up his mechanical skills at home‚ practising on his brother’s fleet of minibus taxis.

“Every time‚ my brother’s combi would break down‚ I would try to fix it myself. That is when I learned how to fix things‚” he said.