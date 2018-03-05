MacDougall said although the National Consumer Commission ordered Enterprise Foods to recall three products‚ the company had decided to be extra vigilant and voluntary recall all products produced at its facilities in Germiston‚ Gauteng‚ and Polokwane in Limpopo.

He said food safety remained the company's priority.

He said the company had detected low traces of listeria in sample products on February 14 at its Polokwane facility. He said the company immediately quarantined all those products.