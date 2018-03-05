Business

Enterprise shuts two factories but says no link showing its products causing deaths

By Ernest Mabuza And Nico Gous - 05 March 2018 - 16:35
Businessman Phillip Sibia queues to return meat from the Enterprise Factory store in Germiston, East of Johannesburg. This comes after it was found that the recent outbreak of listeriosis was traced to a Enterprise Foods facility in Polokwane.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

Enterprise Foods has withdrawn all ready-to-eat meat products and has halted production at the two factories manufacturing these products‚ its parent company‚ Tiger Brands‚ said on Monday.

Lawrence MacDougall‚ CEO of Tiger Brands‚ however‚ said there has been no direct correlation between their products and the 180 deaths caused by the listeriosis outbreak.

MacDougall said although the National Consumer Commission ordered Enterprise Foods to recall three products‚ the company had decided to be extra vigilant and voluntary recall all products produced at its facilities in Germiston‚ Gauteng‚ and Polokwane in Limpopo.

He said food safety remained the company's priority.

He said the company had detected low traces of listeria in sample products on February 14 at its Polokwane facility. He said the company immediately quarantined all those products.

