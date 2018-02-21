Good news for low-income earners

Treasury says that spending on social protection will grow by 7.9% annually over the next three years in line with in government’s commitment to providing a safety net for low-income South Africans.

The number of social grant recipients is expected to reach 18.1 million by the end of 2020/21.

An estimated 12.8 million people will receive the child support grant and 3.7 million will receive the old-age grant.

Expenditure on grants is expected to reach R189.8-billion in 2020/21.

A highlight of this year’s Budget is the provision for fee-free higher education to students from poor and working-class families.