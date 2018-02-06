Chauke's empire built from inner dreams

Failing to get his dream job led businessman King Chauke, a public relations and media graduate, to build his own media empire.

Chauke, 39, who is originally from Malamulele in Limpopo, said all he wanted was a job as an executive producer at one of the big channels where he could execute his own ideas.

"The annoyance of not getting the job that I wanted in the media space made me decide, if someone is not creating a door for me then I would create my own.

"I wanted to be an executive producer of a show where I would take decisions, implement [them] and can account for them."

Chauke decided it was time to follow his dreams and created Kincha Media in 2001, which he owns with former soccer player Brian Baloyi.

"At one point I came up with an idea, but the executive producers wanted to implement something they did not understand. That annoyed me. I prefer to start something where I would be responsible for my own ideas," he said.

Chauke's company started only creating and producing, but has since grown to add artist management and events organising.

Chauke grew up surrounded with traditional music that he has since turned into his business' heartbeat.

Kincha Media started off mainly focused on conceptualising ideas and selling them to channels.