WIN Boston College bursaries worth R400 000!

Boston City Campus & Business College, in partnership with Sowetan, are awarding 40 study bursaries towards diploma, certificate and degree qualifications.

To stand in line to win 1 of 40 bursaries towards furthering your education, simply find and collect the Boston College TOKENS in the Sowetan from 5 to 16 February, paste onto the TOKEN GRID, compile your essay, and submit at Boston College nationwide.

HOW TO ENTER:

1. Get your COUPON GRID - available in the Sowetan on 2 and 5 February

Collect your daily TOKENS in the Sowetan from 5 – 16 February

BONUS TOKENS also available in Sunday World on 11 and 18 February

YOU MUST COLLECT AT LEAST 12 TOKENS AS INDICATED

2. Compile a 250-word inspirational essay as to why you should be awarded a bursary

3. Deposit your completed entry and drop off at any Boston College nationwide

Terms & Conditions:

Promotion valid from 5 – 16 February 2018. Entries to be submitted by no later than Friday, 2 March 2018. No late entries will be accepted. Completed entry forms must be deposited in the Collection Box located at all 45 Boston Colleges in major cities nationwide. Bursaries will be valid until 31 December 2018, and may be utilized against fees applicable to diploma, certificate or degree qualifications offered by Boston. All entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges, consisting of representatives from Boston College and Tiso Blackstar Media. Successful Boston College bursary will be advised telephonically and in writing by 31 March 2018. The judges’ decision will be final and no correspondence will be entered into. Bursaries are not transferable, nor redeemable for cash. Winners must meet course entry requirements.