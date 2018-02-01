Aslina leaves mark in picky industry

With a history dating back more than three centuries, South Africa's world-renowned wine industry has long been the domain of generations of just a few elite white families.

But the emergence of a crop of new black players such as winemaker and owner of Aslina Wines, Ntsiki Biyela, is changing the make-up of the industry that is among the world's top 10 wine producers.

Biyela, 39, shot to fame in 2004 as South Africa's first black female winemaker, shattering stereotypes about black people's affinity for wine. She now exports around the world.

After 13 years in the wine scene, Biyela believes the capital-intensive industry is "big enough" for new entrants, but admits it is "not easy to crack".

"Apart from the financial aspect of it, the winemaking process demands dedication, from dealing with the vine growers, buyers and the consumers," she said.

"You have to understand the whole value chain."

Export-focused Aslina Wines, established three years ago, produces sauvignon blanc, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and a bordeaux blend sourced from around Stellenbosch, South Africa's mountain-rimmed wine region near Cape Town. "I produce the wine myself and oversee the process from the beginning to [the] end."