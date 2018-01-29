Unionised Dis-Chem employees to receive their bonuses following protest action.

The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers (Nupsaw) has reached an agreement with Dis-Chem after its members downed tools for non payment of bonuses.

Workers affiliated to Nupsaw had been picketing outside the Dis-Chem warehouse in Midrand‚ claiming employees had been denied recognition and organisational rights.

Nupsaw national organiser Solly Malema said the union and the company had agreed on the payment of bonuses which were supposed to be paid in December.

“The bonuses will now be paid on or before February 5.”

Malema said the union was informed that its members were turned away when they reported for work on Monday.