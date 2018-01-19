International retailer Steinhoff says that the steps it has taken since its announcement in early December that it had appointed PwC to investigate certain accounting irregularities have ensured that liquidity has been maintained across the group.

“The company has received support from its financial creditors in recent weeks in its efforts to maintain stability‚” Steinhoff said in an update to the market on Thursday.

“The company has been engaged with lenders‚ bondholders‚ other financial creditors and its key credit insurers to ensure that sufficient liquidity has been maintained for the group’s underlying operations and to seek additional liquidity funding for the central treasury functions of the group and the various operating businesses‚” the global retailer added.