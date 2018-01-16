A shift in creativity for Shirindza

A leading South African fashion designer had to juggle several jobs to keep his studio afloat.

As a result, Odysseus Shirindza gained flexibility and moved from the fashion runway to managing a well-known art gallery.

Shirindza, who once worked at Amazon as a customer service liaison officer while in Cape Town pursuing his fashion career, conceded that having more than one job led to fatigue and that the Cape Town life was becoming too pricey for him.

"Being a self-sustaining business, because I had no sponsors, was difficult.

"So was running the studio while taking care of myself. I had to find [the] means to support myself and the business," he said.

The second eldest of five siblings has now temporarily locked away his sewing machine to focus on managing Gallery Momo in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

Shirindza works as a director of the Johannesburg space at the gallery - where he confessed to wearing many hats in a day to make the gallery's programmes a success.

"There is no one set title. I curate some shows, help organise events," he said.