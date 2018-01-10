R430. That’s what it will cost South African consumers to replace the battery of their “older” Apple iPhones at an iStore.

But they will have to be prepared to be without their phones for three to five working days‚ says iStore‚ an Apple authorised service provider.

iStore announced the pricing on Wednesday of replacement batteries for out-of-warranty iPhones SE‚ 6‚ 6 Plus‚ 6s‚ 6s Plus‚ 7 and 7 Plus‚ as part of Apple’s official worldwide battery replacement programme.

The exact price is R429.79 — R377 plus VAT — and is effective immediately.

Apple admitted last month that it intentionally slowed down older iPhones with weakening batteries via a software upgrade‚ to prevent the handset from shutting off abruptly when in use.