When Blow-up Bob introduced himself and his 13cm erection to Kay Horn‚ it didn’t end well.

Horn was outraged that a pop-up ad on her Yahoo account‚ from Price Check‚ exposed her to what she considered “highly offensive pornographic material”.

She complained to the advertising watchdog about the ad for the R370 inflatable doll — in “body safe PVC material” and packaged with a “USB bullet” vibrator — and asked that “stringent punishment” be administered.

Horn told the Advertising Standards Authority she was angry with Price Check for sending her “unsolicited pornographic content and for risking the innocence of children and causing offence to the public”.

Price Check told the ASA directorate it employed a third-party company to serve personalised online display advertisements to consumers who had previously visited its website.