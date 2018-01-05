Quicksilver owner to acquire Billabong in major sportswear merger

US company Boardriders, which owns the Quicksilver brand, has signed an agreement to acquire Australian rival Billabong, merging two major names in sportswear, the firms announced.

"The combination of Boardriders and Billabong will create the world's leading action sports company," Boardriders said in a statement.

The two companies, which are well-established in the worlds of skiing, surfing and skateboarding, will together have 630 retail stores in 28 countries and over 7,000 retail customers in 110 countries, Boardriders said.

Boardriders is controlled by the Oaktree Capital investment firm, which already owns 19 percent of Billabong.