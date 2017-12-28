The South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected R699bn in tax revenue by end-November‚ representing 56.2% of the R1.265-trillion projected in the 2017-18 national budget.

By the same time last year‚ R672bn‚ or 59% of the audited outcome‚ had been collected‚ according to a statement by Treasury on national revenue‚ expenditure and borrowing as at November 30.

Of the R482bn targeted in the budget for tax collection from individuals‚ R282bn had been collected by end-November compared with R262bn for the same period in 2016-17.