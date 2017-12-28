The JSE’s top 40 and all share indices were both down about 0.25% at 9.40am on Thursday morning.

The rand holding under R12.30 to the dollar outweighed the Brent crude oil price rising 0.5% to $66.23 a barrel for Sasol‚ sending it down 1.94% to R410.

The gold miners’ index was down 2% despite the spot gold price rising 0.4% to $1‚292.28 an ounce.

Sibanye suffered most with a 2.87% drop to R15.24‚ followed by Harmony’s 2.7% drop to R22.31 and Gold Fields’s 2.1% drop to R53.35.

Platinum miners also suffered‚ with Sibanye’s takeover target Lonmin down 2.17% to R13.50 and Impala Platinum down 1.51% to R30.74.