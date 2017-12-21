The South African Reserve Bank is concerned about the ANC's instruction to government to begin the process of nationalising the Sarb‚ which would see government owning 100% of the bank’s shares instead of the current arrangement where these are held by a number of private shareholders.

"The process of changing the ownership structure of the SARB at this point in time could raise the level of risk and uncertainty for the country in both a financial and economic policy sense. This heightened exposure to risk is unwarranted given the country's fragile economic situation‚" Sarb said in a statement on Thursday.

The SARB stated that it functions in the public interest; private shareholders have no influence whatsoever on monetary policy‚ financial stability‚ or banking regulation.