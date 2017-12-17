Unilever South Africa has voluntarily withdrawn a television commercial that promotes soap as a germ-fighting product that can be used to treat a sick person.

Reckitt Benckiser‚ a business competitor‚ lodged a complaint about the advert – screened on SABC 1‚ SABC 2‚ and eTV – with the SA Advertising Authority.

In the advert‚ a coughing boy and his mother consult a man dressed in a white coat who resembles a doctor. "He’s unwell again‚” says the mother.

“Next time‚ bathe him with silver‚” says the man‚ adding that silver – which is used in some surgical instruments – is “a really strong germ fighter”.

Lifebuoy Activ Silver Formula soap is then described as providing "protection from stronger germs that’s ten times better”. The child uses it to wash and is surrounded by a protective sphere that repels germs.