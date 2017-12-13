South African economic transactions in November improved slightly due to the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. However many are still treading with caution as uncertainties in the South African economy persist.

The BankservAfrica Economic Transaction Index (BETI) reading for November was 127.8‚ a 0.3% change from October.

“Sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday enticed consumers to spend more leading to a BETI increase‚ which is also seeing November becoming a stronger month relative to others‚ spurring the shopping season to arrive earlier in the last two years‚” said Mike Schussler‚ Chief Economist at Economists dotcoza.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday also led to the annual BETI growth of 1.6%.