Shoppers will now be the final arbiter when a product chosen as the best invention in a reality TV show hits the shelves.

Klerksdorp’s Christo Rossouw was named the winner of the Hangman show on Sunday night‚ earning R1-million in prize money. Rossouw also has a distribution deal with Fever Tree‚ who will be testing his products in the market in three big supermarket chains.

The 35-year-old impressed the judges and viewers with his innovative mosquito repellent lamp to beat off the remaining two finalists — Bonex Mwakikunga with his diabetes breathalyser and Claire Reid‚ inventor of Reel Gardening‚ a pre-fertilised‚ pre-spaced colour-coded seed tape.

An elated Rossouw said: “I always focus on social innovations when entering competitions. There is a huge need to provide the underprivileged with affordable and effective solutions to problems that they are facing.”