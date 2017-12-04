Around one in 10 South Africans choose luxury gated communities when making residential property purchases‚ according to data gathered by Lightstone Property.

South Africa has 8‚042 estates‚ with 429‚660 properties contained in them.

Gauteng tops the list when it comes to luxury estate living‚ with more than 4‚000 estates and 217‚431 properties.

The Western Cape is next on the list‚ with 1‚866 estates‚ followed by 447 in the Eastern Cape.

KwaZulu-Natal is catching up‚ according to Lightstone data‚ with 341 estates.

Dr Andrew Golding‚ head of Pam Golding Properties‚ said that estate properties are more valuable that non-estate properties.

“While Lightstone tends to track the performance of the luxury market‚ the prices of homes on estates tend to be less volatile and hence a better investment option during challenging times.”

Golding said while secure estates with golf courses remained popular‚ there was a shift towards those offering amenities like cycling and jogging tracks‚ play areas‚ equestrian facilities‚ outdoor gyms‚ crèches and schools.