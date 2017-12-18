Schooled in Cala in the former Transkei‚ Mantashe obtained a BCom degree from the University of South Africa (Unisa) in 1997 and completed his BCom honours degree in 2002. He also holds a masters degree from the University of Witwatersrand (Wits)‚ acquired in 2008.

His political career includes leadership roles in the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and South African Communist Party.

In 1995‚ Mantashe became the first trade unionist to be appointed to the board of directors of a Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) listed company‚ Samancor.

He also served as an executive manager of strategic initiatives at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) where he focused on "Joint Initiative for Priority Skills Acquisition (JIPSA)".