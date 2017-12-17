Voting in ANC national conference could start in next 8 hours

ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini estimates that voting in the 54th ANC national conference might start in the next eight hours.

Dlamini was talking on the sidelines of the conference which experienced delays because the credentials process had not been concluded on Saturday night.

Dlamini on Sunday morning said she had been informed that the process has been finalised and that the conference would continue as planned.

“We had a meeting as the delegation of the ANCWL last night and we raised our concerns regarding credentials. We believe we are going to be able to pull through and we will finish the business of this conference‚” she said.

A number of delegates on Saturday complained that they were not on the list to vote for the party’s new leadership.

Some claimed that bogus branch delegate lists had been submitted to the conference to influence the results of the leadership race.

“Credentials present us with a better opportunity to continue with the conference without any hustles‚” said Dlamini.