If the African National Congress (ANC) intends to survive beyond its 54th national elective conference‚ voting delegates need to ensure that they choose leaders who restore the integrity of the party.

This is according to the Young Communist League deputy national secretary and South African Communist Party member Isaac Luthuli‚ who was speaking to us on the sidelines of the party's conference in Nasrec‚ Soweto‚ on Sunday.

"Whatever the delegates vote for‚ it must be something that disassociates itself with corruption and must be something that is for a battle against state capture and any Guptarisation of any sort within these parameters of this country‚" Luthuli said.

"The only justice that these delegates can do to honour Oliver Tambo is to ensure that the leadership that is elected is the leadership that will value the alliance and this means there must be consultation of any critical deployment."

His remarks follow after a total of 410 delegates were prevented from voting for a new leadership.