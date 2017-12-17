Vote against Guptas and for Tambo‚ says Young Communist League official
If the African National Congress (ANC) intends to survive beyond its 54th national elective conference‚ voting delegates need to ensure that they choose leaders who restore the integrity of the party.
This is according to the Young Communist League deputy national secretary and South African Communist Party member Isaac Luthuli‚ who was speaking to us on the sidelines of the party's conference in Nasrec‚ Soweto‚ on Sunday.
"Whatever the delegates vote for‚ it must be something that disassociates itself with corruption and must be something that is for a battle against state capture and any Guptarisation of any sort within these parameters of this country‚" Luthuli said.
"The only justice that these delegates can do to honour Oliver Tambo is to ensure that the leadership that is elected is the leadership that will value the alliance and this means there must be consultation of any critical deployment."
His remarks follow after a total of 410 delegates were prevented from voting for a new leadership.
On Saturday‚ delegates from various provinces complained that they were not on the list to vote for new leadership‚ which also resulted in the adoption of credentials being postponed to Sunday.
Three court judgments last week disqualified a number of delegates from KwaZulu-Natal‚ Free State and North West's Bojanala region.
On Sunday afternoon the conference was considering proposed constitutional amendments. Leadership nominations and elections are due to start later in the day.
According to ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte‚ voting results are expected to be announced on Monday morning.
Luthuli‚ who is a non-voting delegate of the conference‚ said the ANC should take the SACP seriously and should not be used as its runner boy.
"The alliance must be looked at as a mouthpiece of the working class of South Africa and as a result that alliance must be respected. It shouldn't be an alliance on the basis of elections that SACP must go door to door and after that the ANC must take decisions‚" Luthuli said.
"We want this alliance that will be a centre of power and not to be taken as just an NGO by the ANC because the attitude and arrogance from sectors in the ANC is very disgusting to say the least."