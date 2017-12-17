Final list of candidates for top six ANC positions announced

The ANC's presidential contest will be a two-horse race when ANC delegates cast their votes during the ANC elective conference on Sunday.

Despite several names being suggested as presidential hopefuls‚ in the end only Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remained in the running when the official nominations process began shortly after 6pm on Sunday night.

On Saturday night ANC national chairperson Baleka Mbete announced that she would support Ramaphosa's bid after failing to garner enough support for the top position.