Everything but ANC underwear for sale outside Nasrec
ANC underwear - that is the only item of clothing one could not find on the stands outside Nasrec in Johannesburg where scores of vendors had lined the pavements‚ selling ANC regalia.
Their stands were packed with everything from shirts‚ dashikis‚ dresses‚ jumpsuits and even swimming costumes patched with ANC emblems. Watches‚ bangles and earrings and even handbags also strongly featured.
TimesLIVE spoke to street vendor‚ Avela Makilingwane‚ who travelled all the way from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape to sell her merchandise.
“From R6‚000 to R10‚000‚ you could have everything‚ from top to bottom‚” said Makiliwangwane. With this amount‚ one could scores items which would be suitable for both the summer and winter days.
One of the most expensive items on the vendor stands was an ANC leather jacket which could cost anything up to R6‚000.
Shoes‚ also mostly made from leather‚ were also among the pricey items‚ going for anything up to R1‚200.
With Cyril Ramaphosa vying for the presidential seat‚ there were numerous items of clothing which depicted CR17‚ which has been the tag line associated with his campaign.
Notably‚ none of his other competitors for the post had any items of clothing made in their honour. There was however‚ a CD stand which sold discs with songs about Ramaphosa’s greatest rival‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
As many of the items depicted the faces of former ANC presidents‚ including outgoing president Jacob Zuma‚ there were also many of Oliver Tambo and Nelson Mandela. TimesLIVE did not spot a single item which represented Zuma’s predecessor‚ Thabo Mbeki.
Meanwhile‚ street vendors said they were ready to get orders sent to printers for fresh stock of whoever wins the ANC presidential race on Sunday.
The most expensive item which was found on the streets outside Nasrec was undoubtedly a painting of President Jacob Zuma.
The painting was created by artist Sizwe Sikhakhane.
“I was thinking of making it R350‚000‚ but it is negotiable‚” Sikhakhane said.
Asked how his painting had been received‚ Sikhakhane replied: “The others they like but others just don’t like it because they don’t like the president.”
Those who sold food outside the stadium were also quite busy as ANC members formed queues for boerewors rolls‚ pap and meat‚ chicken feet and various things.
Food prices at some stalls however‚ were inflated with 440ml bottles of cold drink being sold for as much as R20 each - non-negotiable.
For one food seller though‚ it wasn’t such a good day.
TimesLIVE found boxes of KFC chicken and pap abandoned on the pavement.
“The owner left them there after they got ants in them‚” one street vendor said.
