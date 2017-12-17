Duarte spells out next steps at ANC conference
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte says the results of voting for the party’s top six are likely to be known by Monday morning.
She was speaking on Sunday at the party’s national conference while confirming that credentials had finally been adopted.
Delegates will meet behind closed doors for the early part of Sunday afternoon to adopt the rules of the conference and discuss proposals for changes to the party’s constitution‚ she said.
Nominations for the top six positions in the party would begin later on Sunday afternoon.
The delayed adoption of credentials was due to court rulings on Friday that affected who would be able to vote at the conference.
The number of delegates at the conference is just over 4‚700.
