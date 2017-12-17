ANC North West chairman Supra Mahumapelo is convinced that come Monday Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will be the new ANC president.

Nominations for the position of president and the top officials will take place later on Sunday‚ after credentials were adopted on Sunday morning.

Mahumapelo‚ who is part or the so-called ANC “premier league”‚ told journalists that they were experienced in the field of politics and lobbying‚ using the document The Eye of the Needle‚ “so comrade Nkosazana is going to be the president by tomorrow“.

Mahumapelo said they were so comfortable with the number of delegates supporting Dlamini-Zuma‚ that North West “volunteered” to exclude 52 of its delegates who were from the branches that were nullified by a high court judgment.

“Because the numbers were just too huge for us to worry on the side of mam’ Nkosazana‚” Mahumapelo told journalists on the sidelines of the conference.