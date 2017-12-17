ANC conference credentials adopted
The ANC National Conference has adopted credentials‚ but the report is still subject to queries being attended to at the credentials desk.
The adoption of credentials went faster than expected‚ implying that both sides are confident of a victory.
The Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma caucus had a headcount on Saturday afternoon and the Cyril Ramaphosa caucus did the same late on Saturday night.
The swift adoption of credentials was done as delegates in the plenary said they really wanted to proceed with the conference as there had already been too many delays.
The next items up for discussion are the approval of the electoral commission and the constitutional amendments dealing with the expansion of the party’s top leadership structure.