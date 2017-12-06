Jonas says ANC conference ‘about saving the country’

Former finance deputy minister Mcebisi Jonas says the ANC’s elective conference on December 16 is no longer about choosing the party’s next president.

“It is not about choosing leaders but it has gone beyond that‚” he said.

“Those going to December 16‚ you are going there to save the country.”

Jonas was the guest speaker at the launch of a draft Vision 2030 development plan by Nyandeni local municipality bosses at Dan’s Country Lodge in Mthatha on Tuesday night.

He said the country was under the grip of corruption and the conference presented delegates with an opportunity for voting for the renewal of the country.