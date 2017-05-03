Turkey withdraws invitation to Wikipedia founder

Authorities have withdrawn an invitation to Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales to attend a major conference, officials said yesterday, after Turkey blocked access to the online encyclopedia.

Ankara on Saturday blocked access to Wikipedia.org across the country with an administrative order issued by the telecommunications body.

The site has remained inaccessible to users in Turkey. State media said the ban was imposed as Wikipedia failed to respond to repeated requests by Ankara to remove content promoting terror and accusing Turkey of cooperation with terror groups.

Istanbul municipality officials had earlier sent an invitation to Wales to attend the World Cities Expo to be held in the city on May 15-18.

However, the municipality in a statement yesterday said Wales "has been removed from the guest list. He had been informed of the decision."