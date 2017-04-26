Former President H.W. Bush still hospitalized, has bronchitis

Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush has recovered from pneumonia but will remain in a Houston-area medical center until the end of the week while he is treated for chronic bronchitis, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 14 for a cough that was later diagnosed as a mild case of pneumonia. The hospital said earlier this week that he would remain there another few days.

"While President Bush has recovered from pneumonia, he continues to deal with the effects of chronic bronchitis, which is a condition more prevalent with age," the hospital said in a written statement.

The hospital said staff there would continue to monitor Bush and expected to discharge him by the end of the week.

"Once President Bush is home, we will continue aggressive respiratory treatments to help minimize the effects of the chronic bronchitis," the hospital said.

Bush, who served in the White House from 1989 to 1993, spent more than two weeks at Houston Methodist in January, much of it in the intensive care unit, during a bout of pneumonia.