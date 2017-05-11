Tunisia to deploy army on protests

President Beji Caid Essebsi said yesterday that the army would protect the output of Tunisia's main resources from being disrupted by protests over social and labour issues.

"We know this is a serious decision but it must be taken," Essebsi said in a speech in Tunis.

The Tunisian government has faced growing social discontent over the economy, especially in inland regions, with protesters often staging sit-ins that block access to production sites.

"When they (demonstrators) get angry, they cut off roads. The roads belong to everyone and the state must face this," the president said.

He singled out the phosphate industry in the central mining region of Gafsa that had "come to a halt for five years".

"The state must also protect the resources of the Tunisian people."