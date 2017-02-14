Tue Feb 14 07:39:46 CAT 2017
Ballsy Malema tweet tickles the nation's funny bone

EFF leader Julius Malema has often said he’s not afraid to put his body on the line for his principl.

Forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan arrested

By Tmg Digital | 2017-02-14 06:52:38.0 | COMMENTS [ 0 ]

Back to Home

Several reports are quoting forensic investigator Paul O’ Sullivan’s lawyer Willie Spies as confirming that he has been arrested.

Related articles

Spies told eNCA he was taken into custody a short while ago in Centurion.

No further details of the charges are available at this stage‚ eNCA.

Contacted by TMG Digital police spokesperson Brigadier Sally de Beer said: “I’m not in a position to call or confirm. Our policy is not to identify an arrested person until they have appeared in court; if there is any change I will advise you.”

 O’Sullivan has accused acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane of trying to obstruct his investigation into him.

COMMENTS [ 0 ]

Login OR Join up TO COMMENT
COMMENTS [ 0 ]
X