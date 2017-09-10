Spike Lee and Jordan Peele to join forces for KKK thriller “Black Klansman”

Spike Lee and "Get Out" filmmaker Jordan Peele will team up to bring an adaptation of Ron Stallworth's memoir "Black Klansman" to the big screen.

Based on true events, the film will tell the story of an African-American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in Colorado Springs in 1978.

Lee is both directing and producing the feature, with Peele to also produce under his Monkeypaw Productions banner alongside Jason Blum, Sean McKittrick, Shaun Redick, and Raymond Mansfield.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Denzel Washington's son - John David Washington - is in negotiations to star in the dramatic crime thriller as Stallworth, with shooting for the film slated to start this fall.

The screenplay adapting Stallworth's autobiography was penned by the writing team of Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz as well as by Lee and Kevin Willmont.